Roger Clemens Visits Impact Field as Decades of Baseball Lore Come Full Circle

August 18, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release







Roger Clemens sported a custom "Rocket Man" shirt as he etched his signature on a foul ball for an 11-year-old fan in section 105 at Impact Field.

Meanwhile, Clemens' former manager Butch Hobson leaned against the dugout fence, searching for the recipe to overcome a 3-0 first-inning deficit. The two men's sons, Kacy Clemens and K.C. Hobson, alternated first base duties each half inning for their respective teams, the Kane County Cougars and Chicago Dogs.

A walk-off double from Dogs left fielder Brennan Metzger on July 27 capped off a night where decades of legendary baseball memories came full circle as Roger, a seven-time Cy Young winner, and Butch, the 18th manager in the history of baseball to win 2,100 games, watched their sons compete.

K.C. and Kacy met for the first time when the Dogs opened their 2021 season at Kane County. And as both play first base for Chicago-based American Association teams, the two often talk shop when one reaches first safely.

"Just how cool it is to have our dads at the game and be involved and have them on our sides as assets for us to learn about the game," Kacy said. "It's a crazy world."

The definition of a workhorse

Whenever Roger Clemens took the mound from 1992 to 1994 for the Boston Red Sox, his manager Butch Hobson always knew his squad had a chance to win.

Less of a sure thing, however, was whether Hobson could pry the ball from Clemens' monstrous hands when his pitch count rose.

"If Butch came out to the mound in the 8th inning," Clemens began, "he's gonna have a hard time getting it. I've got it tucked under my armpit."

Hobson remembers Clemens dealing with elbow problems in 1994, but even still, he'd fight to stay in the game. From Clemens' perspective, Hobson wasn't worried about analytics or who hit better the third time through the lineup.

To gauge, Hobson would study the pitcher's eye to see how he felt.

"Can you get these next two guys?" Hobson would ask.

"Absolutely," Clemens would respond.

"If you said 'I think so,'' he recalled. "Butch is going to the bullpen."

Compared to other managers throughout his 24-year MLB career, Clemens said intensity and preparation are two qualities that separated Hobson from his peers. Clemens respected Hobson's ability to deal with difficult personalities to put the Red Sox in the best position to win games.

But when Clemens toed the rubber, Hobson knew he could rely on his workhorse mentality.

"I won 200 games with stuff," Clemens said. "I won [354 games] with this heart and grinding through games."

Clemens could fool hitters with three other out pitches, but for Hobson, it was a devastating splitter that made Clemens an all-time great. Clemens even appeared on the television show "Mythbusters" to demonstrate why the way his splitter tumbled out of his hands was so effective.

Family first

Kacy Clemens and his brothers Kody, Koby and Kory, all given "K" names to honor Roger's 4,672 career strikeouts, rushed through New York City traffic with their mother, Debra.

They were about to witness something that has happened just one time in the history of baseball.

On June 13, 2003, Roger Clemens struck out his 4,000th career batter and won his 300th career game on the same night as a member of the New York Yankees. Kacy was eight years old when his father made baseball history and grew up with firsthand experience of some of baseball's greats.

Kacy often served as the Yankees' bat boy, running equipment to and from the dugout for legends like Derek Jeter, Jason Giambi, Alfonso Soriano and Robinson Cano. Because of these experiences at a young age, five-year-old Kacy Clemens used to think of the world's population as baseball players and fans - no in between.

"I thought that was the only occupation when I was super little," Kacy said.

Kacy said his father never pushed it on him and his brothers to play, but they naturally fell in love with the game at an early age.

Kacy looked up to his father for his obvious prowess on the mound, but he learned his biggest life lessons off the field. Kacy said whether his dad and a good start or a bad start, he always came home as the same person.

This taught valuable lessons of humility and is a mentality Kacy tries to implement as a member of the Kane County Cougars.

"Give everything you have here," Kacy said. "But once you step out and the game is over, then give everything you have to your family."

Impacting a new generation

After Roger Clemens' playing career came to a close in 2007, he has since shifted to the full-time dad role. Roger's sons Kacy and Kody followed in his footsteps to the University of Texas to play baseball.

As a freshman, Kacy helped the Longhorns reach the College World Series in 2014 where they lost to the eventual-champion Vanderbilt Commodores in the semifinals.

Kody became one of the top Longhorn hitters of the 21st century when blasted 24 home runs with a .351 batting average to lead Texas to a 2018 College World Series appearance.

Koby was drafted out of high school and reached as high as Triple-A before retiring and becoming a coach in the Houston Astros farm system.

Roger said Kacy is major-league ready on the defensive side, and with 12 home runs and a .283 batting average in 2021, the Kane County first baseman is making a push to return to affiliated ball.

Roger tries not to interfere with the professional hitter Kacy, but has offered advice to his teammates in the bullpen. A few times this season, Roger has worked in the bullpen with Kane County pitchers highlighting balance points, keeping their shoulders closed and working downhill.

"Thank God for ice," Roger said. "I still ice down after I demonstrate a little from the mound."

Roger also helped put together the Constellation Energy League during the 2020 season when MLB cut 43 minor league teams. Clemens thought it would be a huge downfall to the development of minor league players to not play for nearly 13 months, which led to the creation of this league.

The league consisted of four teams: the Sugar Land Skeeters, Eastern Reyes del Tigre, Sugar Land Lightning Sloths and Team Texas, all of which were coached by former MLB players.

Pete Incaviglia, Dave Eiland, Greg Swindell, Roger Clemens and Koby Clemens were the skippers for the four teams that each played 28 games at Constellation Field in Sugar Land, Texas. Compared to players who sat out a full season, this league provided an advantage seen by managers across MLB organizations.

"They said immediately you could tell the difference from playing those games," Roger said. "Once they went into camp, they were way ahead."

Roger Clemens will be remembered for decades to come because of his workhorse attitude on the mound that led to 11 All-Star game appearances, but his impact on the current generation of minor leaguers looking to advance their careers should not go unnoticed.

While it's a heavily-debated topic, Clemens has the support of Butch Hobson when it comes to his Cooperstown consideration.

"He definitely deserves to be in the Hall of Fame," Hobson said. "I hope that happens for him one day."

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.