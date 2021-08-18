Milkmen's 9th Inning Rally Falls Just Short in Holmberg's Return

Franklin, WI - The Milwaukee Milkmen managed to make two-out magic happen throughout Tuesday's game versus the Cleburne Railroaders but ultimately dropped a nail-biting contest 5-4.

One of the best pitchers in the American Association, David Holmberg, returned on the mound for the Milkmen after spending a short stint playing in Mexico. Recently acquired D.J. Peterson and Cleburne altered his plans early on though, as the Cleburne first baseman belted a 3-run homer in the first. Former Milkmen outfielder Zach Nehrir and Hunter Clanin added a pair of singles in the bottom half of the first inning but Holmberg escaped more damage, inducing a fielder's choice to end the inning.

Milwaukee showed their first signs of life offensively in the 3rd when Mikey Reynolds legged out a triple to start the inning. One batter later, Christian Correa singled home Reynolds to put the Milkmen on the board. Logan Trowbridge and Adam Brett Walker II both singled with two outs to load the bases but Cleburne starter Jesus Sanchez struck out David Washington to end the inning.

Cleburne responded in the bottom of the 3rd as Ramon Hernandez began the inning with a double. The Railroaders' right fielder would eventually score on a ground out from Nehrir. Clanin plated another run for Cleburne, singling home Simpson to make it a 5-1 affair.

Deja vu would strike for the Milwaukee again in the 5th when Trowbridge and Walker II recorded two-out singles, but Railroaders' reliever Austin Fairchild was called in to face Washington, striking the Milkmen first baseman out.

The third time with runners on base with two outs would prove to be the charm for the Milkmen in the sixth, thanks to Reynolds being hit by a pitch and Correa blasting a pitch from Cleburne's Landon Holifield over the fence to make it 5-3.

Meanwhile in the middle innings, Holmberg settled in and finished the day with a respectable 6 innings of work and 7 strikeouts to go with just 2 walks.

Relievers Kyle Mora and Michael Krauza dueled for Milwaukee and Cleburne respectively in the 7th and 8th innings as neither allowed a baserunner.

The Milkmen's hopes seemed slim in the top of the 9th, as Cleburne closer Nick Gardewine retired Reynolds and Correa to start the inning. Down to their last strike, Aaron Hill singled to spark a rally. After Vertigan was down to his last strike too, he managed to keep the game alive with a single which put runners on the corners. A wild pitch from Gardewine allowed Hill to score and draw the Milkmen to within a run, but the Railroaders' reliever struck out Trowbridge to eke out a win.

Milwaukee and Cleburne will square off again on Wednesday at The Depot at Cleburne Station, first pitch is scheduled for 7:06 P.M.

