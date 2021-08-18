RedHawks Come up Short in 5-3 Loss to Cougars

August 18, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO, N.D. - Despite three late runs in Tuesday night's game, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (47-35) could not erase a four-run deficit and fell 5-3 to the Kane County Cougars (38-43) in front of 3,135 fans at Newman Outdoor Field. Correlle Prime (3-for-5, RBI) and Leo Piña (3-for-4, walk, RBI) combined for half of the RedHawks' 12 hits in the game.

Although a Fargo-Moorhead batter reached safely in five of the first six innings, they weren't able to score until the seventh inning. John Silviano (2-for-4) hit a leadoff double to center field and came around to score after a Correlle Prime single. The RedHawks scored another run in the eighth to get within one run of the Cougars after singles by Dylan Kelly, Silviano, and Alex Boxwell. Fargo-Moorhead left nine batters on base and only had one extra-base hit in the loss.

RHP Jon Ludwig (1-1, 2.51 ERA) started the game for the RedHawks and allowed four runs on 11 hits and a walk in six innings pitched. Ludwig was replaced by LHP Mark Finkelnburg in the seventh inning. Finkelnburg allowed only one hit and struck out a batter in two innings pitched. RHP Alex DuBord came into the game in the ninth inning and allowed an unearned run on one walk and struck out a batter in one inning pitched.

Kane County opened the scoring in the fourth inning when they scored three runs on five hits and a sacrifice fly. The Cougars then scored runs in the sixth and the ninth innings to extend their lead to 4-0. Tyler Friis (4-for-4, run scored, stolen base), led the way for Kane County both in the batter's box and in the field, as he made a spectacular leaping catch at shortstop to strand a RedHawks runner in the bottom of the eighth inning.

RHP Tyler Viza (6-2, 3.06 ERA) started his third game of the season against the RedHawks and allowed only two runs despite giving up 10 hits and two walks. Viza struck out five batters in 6.2 innings and was replaced by RHP Andy McGuire. McGuire gave up a hit in 0.2 innings pitched before being replaced by LHP Ryley Widell in the eighth inning. Widell pitched 0.2 innings and allowed only one hit. RHP Christian DeLeon got his first save of the season after facing the minimum over one inning pitched.

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and Kane County Cougars will continue their series with a game on Wednesday night with first pitch scheduled for 7:02 p.m. on Wednesday. RHP Ryan Flores (7-2, 3.30 ERA) will make the start for Fargo-Moorhead and will face RHP Ben Allison (3-3, 5.17 ERA).

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.