August 12th Game to be Completed on August 31st

WINNIPEG, MB - The suspended game from August 12th between the Winnipeg Goldeyes and Chicago Dogs will be completed at Shaw Park on Tuesday, August 31st.

The resumption of the game will begin at 5:30 p.m. The regularly scheduled, nine-inning game between the Goldeyes and the Dogs is still scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

The Goldeyes lead the Dogs 8-5 in the top of the ninth inning. The Goldeyes have runners on first and second base with two outs. The game was suspended at Chicago's Impact Field due to a local fireworks show.

The Goldeyes continue a three-game series against the Gary SouthShore RailCats tonight at Shaw Park. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

