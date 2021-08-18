Cougars Pitcher Tyler Viza Purchased by San Diego Padres

GENEVA, Ill. - The San Diego Padres have purchased right-handed pitcher Tyler Viza, the Kane County Cougars announced Wednesday. Viza will be sent to the Padres Double-A affiliate, the San Antonio Missions.

"We are so happy for Tyler," said Cougars Manager George Tsamis. "He has been one of the best starters in the American Association all year and it is great he is getting the well deserved opportunity."

Viza, who originally signed with the Cougars on March 22, started in all 14 of his appearances this season. The Phoenix, Ariz. native compiled a 6-2 record with a 3.05 ERA, striking out 96 batters over 91.1 innings of work.

On July 26, Viza was named the American Association Pitcher of the Week after throwing a complete game and only allowing one run in 16 innings pitched, as well as compiling 18 strikeouts and a 0.56 ERA over two starts. For the month of July, Viza was named the Rawlings Pitcher of the Month after striking out 53 batters and only walking seven in 42.2 innings pitched.

Viza is the fourth Cougar to be purchased by an MLB organization this season. He joins Vance Worley, (New York Mets) Galli Cribbs Jr. (Miami Marlins) and Sherman Johnson (Minnesota Twins) who are all at the Triple-A level for their respective clubs.

