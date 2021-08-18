RailCats Edge Goldeyes in Series Opener

August 18, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (41-38) lost 3-1 to the Gary SouthShore RailCats at Shaw Park on Tuesday night.

The RailCats (33-49) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second. Jesus Marriaga reached on a one-out, infield single, stole second base, and scored on a two-out single to centre from Hayden Schilling.

Winnipeg scored the tying run in the bottom of the third. Three straight walks to Dakota Conners, Austin Rei, and Tyler Hill loaded the bases with no outs. Conners scored on a fielder's choice from Wes Darvill.

Gary SouthShore regained the lead with two runs in the top of the fourth. Alec Olund was hit by a pitch leading off and scored on a double to right-centre from Thomas Walraven. Raymond Jones followed with an RBI single to right-centre.

The Goldeyes put the tying runs on base in the bottom of the ninth, but RailCats' left-hander Tasker Strobel escaped the jam to complete a six-out save. It was Strobel's fifth save of the year.

Danny Taggart (1-0) was awarded the win in relief with two scoreless innings. Goldeyes' starter Jose Vasquez (0-1) took the loss, allowing three earned runs on seven hits in five innings. Vasquez walked none and struck out five.

Austin Henrich, Christian James, and Skylar Janisse combined for four scoreless innings and five strikeouts in relief of Vasquez.

Game two of the three-game series is Wednesday evening at 6:35 p.m. Eduard Reyes (6-7, 6.94) faces right-hander Adam Heidenfelder (5-3, 4.17).

Advanced tickets for all Goldeyes home games are on sale now by visiting www.ticketmaster.ca. For more information about the Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2021 remaining schedule, ticket options, and the Goldeyes' comprehensive COVID-19 readiness plan, visit www.goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.