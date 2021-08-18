'Dogs Beat Chicago to Even Series

LINCOLN, Nebraska - Greg Minier tossed 5.2 shutout innings, David Vidal hit a three-run homer, and the Lincoln Saltdogs evened the series with an 8-0 win over the Chicago Dogs at Haymarket Park on Wednesday night.

Minier posted his second scoreless start as a pro, and lowered his league-best ERA to 2.66. Minier allowed just five hits and three walks with three strikeouts in his 10th start, and improved to a team-best 8-2.

Vidal's three-run homer gave Lincoln (45-37) a lopsided 6-0 lead in the 3rd inning - just one inning after he snapped an 0-for-21 with a double to right-center.

The Saltdogs took a 2-0 lead in the 1st. Ex-MLB'er Christian Friedrich retired the first two batters he faced, but first baseman K.C. Hobson allowed Josh Altmann's two-out pop up to fall on the infield grass. After Curt Smith singled, Yanio Perez opened the scoring with an RBI single and Forrestt Allday added another with a run-scoring hit. Ryan Long's sacrifice fly made it 3-0 in the 2nd.

Jesse Stallings tossed 1.1 shutout innings, Carter Hope pitched a scoreless 8th and Tyler Anderson had two strikeouts in a scoreless 9th. Four pitchers combined for Lincoln's fourth shutout in 2021. The 'Dogs also handed Chicago (50-32) only its second loss in the last 12 games.

Curt Smith went 3-for-5 with a run scored, while Josh Altmann went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored. Forrestt Allday went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs, while Justin Byrd extended his on-base streak with a single and a hit-by-pitch.

The 'Dogs now have a one-game lead on Cleburne for the second spot in the American Association South Division.

The rubber match between Lincoln and Chicago is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. on Thursday. Coverage will begin at the conclusion of Hail Varsity Radio on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

