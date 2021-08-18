Parking Changes to Go into Effect August 21

Due to the beginning of NDSU's fall semester and student move-in, parking policy is changing for RedHawks home games at Newman Outdoor Field. Fans will not be permitted to park in the normal R and HR lots and will instead need to park in the FargoDome lots. Parking in these lots will be free.

These policies will go into effect beginning on Saturday, August 21. However, the ADA parking that is normally in the HR lot will be removed before the game on Thursday, Aug. 19 and fans requiring ADA parking will be able to park in front of Newman Outdoor Field outside the main gate on 15th Ave N beginning that night.

For questions and concerns, please reach out to the RedHawks on social media or by calling 701-235-6161.

