Rockers, Atlantic League Release 2023 Schedule

November 16, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers and the Atlantic League today announced the 2023 schedule with the High Point Rockers hosting 66 games at Truist Point during the league's 25th anniversary season.

The Rockers open the season at home on Friday, April 28 against the Long Island Ducks. The ALPB schedule runs through September 17 with the Rockers finishing at home on September 7. The first half Division champions will be crowned following the games of July 7.

In 2022, the Rockers won the ALPB's South Division and advanced to the League Championship Series. High Point won the South Division Championship in a spirited five-game series over Gastonia. The Rockers and Honey Hunters will meet 21 times during the regular season in 2023.

"We are excited to announce the schedule and we are actively planning a full range of promotional days and community events," said Rockers President Pete Fisch. "We will again feature Fireworks Fridays and another exciting July 3 celebration along with special events on Mother's Day and Father's Day."

The Rockers will play 126 games in 2023 starting with a 10-game homestand on April 28 that will include series against Long Island, the Charleston Dirty Birds and the ALPB's newest team based in Frederick, Md.

For more information on tickets and the complete season schedule, contact the High Point Rockers Ticket Office at (336) 888-1000 (info@highpointrockers.com) or visit HighPointRockers.com.

Game times for all contests will be announced at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from November 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.