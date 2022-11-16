Gastonia Honey Hunters Announce Schedule for 2023 Regular Season

November 16, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Gastonia Honey Hunters News Release







GASTONIA, NC - The Gastonia Honey Hunters and the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) have announced their 2023 schedule. The season will consist of 126 games - 66 home and 60 away games.

The Honey Hunters regular season will begin on Friday, April 28, 2023 at CaroMont Health Park with a three-game home stand against the newest team in the ALPB. The new, tenth team will be hailing from Frederick, Maryland.

Mauro "Goose" Gozzo, Manager, Manager for the Gastonia Honey Hunters, who just signed a three-year contract with the team says, "Looking to the 2023 season, we will continue to build the organization with quality players to be competitive with the goal to make the playoffs and a chance at the league championship."

When asked about the upcoming season, Brady Salisbury, Assistant General Manager for the Honey Hunters states,, "We are looking forward to building off of 2022 and taking the next step to the Championship. Now is the time to make the statement that we are an annual contender in this league."

This will be the Gastonia Honey Hunters third year as an organization. The Honey Hunters had a record-breaking 2022 season with an 88-44 record, finishing at the top spot in the ALPB. The Honey Hunters broke the ALPB record for most stolen bases by a team in a regular season. In 2022, the team was the first and second half South Division Champions.

More details of the 2023 season will be available closer to the season opener. For more information about the Gastonia Honey Hunters 2023 season, go to www.gohoneyhunters.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from November 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.