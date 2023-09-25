Gastonia Honey Hunters Win South Division Championship and Head to the 2023 Atlantic League Championship Series

September 25, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Gastonia Honey Hunters News Release







GASTONIA, NC - The Gastonia Honey Hunters won Atlantic League South Division Championship today. The Honey Hunters finished victorious over archrival the High Point Rockers with a final score of 9-3 in the "winner takes all" game 5 at Truist Point. The team that broke the all-time Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) home run record during the 2023 regular season swung for the fences and recorded three home runs and three doubles to account for seven of the runs batted in.

"I'm proud of our team and how they fought all season long," said Mauro "Goose" Gozzo, Team Manager, Gastonia Honey Hunters. "We're excited to win the first South Division Championship in franchise history and have the opportunity to compete in the Atlantic League Championships. Our work is not done yet!"

This is the first time the Gastonia Honey Hunters made it to the Atlantic League Championship Series in franchise history. The Honey Hunters, founded in 2021 by the only majority African American sports team owner in the Country, have achieved many notable accomplishments including having the highest winning percentage of all time in league history as an organization. In three short years, the franchise went from finishing last during the 2021 season, to clinching playoff spots two season in a row (2022 and 2023), and ultimately securing a spot in the 2023 ALPB Championship Series. During the 2023 season, 11 player contracts were purchased by MLB, MLB affiliates, or overseas leagues, creating opportunities for players to advance in their careers.

"We are extremely proud of the team coming out on top against our rival, High Point Rockers," said Brady Salisbury, Assistant General Manager, Gastonia Honey Hunters. "We couldn't ask for a better roster of players."

The 2023 Atlantic League Championship kicks off in Lancaster, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, September 26 as the Honey Hunters face off against the Barnstormers in the first two games of the series before bringing the action to Gastonia. Gastonia will host games three through five in the best of five game series at CaroMont Health Park beginning on Friday, September 29. First pitch will take place at 6:35 PM and tickets are on sale now.

"We look forward to continuing our hunt for the championship as we tackle the final series of the season against the Lancaster Barnstormers," said David Martin, General Manager, Gastonia Honey Hunters. "Since our inaugural season in 2021, we have made significant progress on the field and look forward to competing in the 2023 ALPB Championship Series."

Tickets for the 2023 Atlantic League Championship Series at CaroMont Health Park in Gastonia, NC, start at just $8 and are available now at https://www.gohoneyhunters.com/

