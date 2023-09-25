Barnstormers Get Ready to Defend the Title

September 25, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release







It's back to the Atlantic League Championship Series for the Lancaster Barnstormers.

Four Lancaster pitchers combined on a six-hitter as the Barnstormers toppled the Long Island Ducks, 7-2, to complete a three-game sweep in the North Division Series on Friday.

The win, Lancaster's ninth straight this September and their eighth in a row in the post-season over the last two years, will match them against the Gastonia Honey Hunters. The series will open up at Clipper Magazine Stadium on Tuesday at 6:30.

Tickets are available at lancasterbarnstormers.com for the Tuesday and Wednesday games of the Championship Series or by calling 717-509-HITS beginning at 10:00 AM on Monday.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.