Gastonia Honey Hunters Release 2024 Season Schedule

October 19, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Gastonia Honey Hunters News Release







(Gastonia, NC) - Just shy of three weeks post 2023 Championship Series, The Gastonia Honey Hunters have released their full schedule for the 2024 season, which includes 126 games beginning Thursday, April 25, 2024. You can view the Honey Hunters full 2024 schedule here.

The Honey Hunters will kick-off the 2024 season with a four-game series against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, followed by a three-game series against the York Revolution on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. The regular season, including the Honey Hunters 63 home games, runs through September 15, 2024, with the ALPB playoffs commencing the following day.

During the regular season, the Honey Hunters will face off against 8 of the 9 Atlantic League teams during homes games in Gastonia, NC. We welcome the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars, the newest team in the Atlantic League, for a four-game series in Honey Hunters territory on Friday, August 30, 2024.

Mark your calendars for sunny days and long weekends, as we are scheduled to play home games on both Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends. The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs make their way to Gastonia on Friday, May 24 to kick off a four-game series extending throughout Memorial Day weekend. Newcomers, Hagerstown Flying Boxcars will be spending the Labor Day weekend with us in the Gas House for a four-game series stretching through Monday, September 2, 2024.

"We are extremely excited to release our 2024 schedule," said Veronica Jeon, COO, The Momentous Group. "We look forward to welcoming our fans back to CaroMont Health Park. Please mark your calendars for our upcoming season and stay tuned for announcements on new and exciting additions to the ballpark experience."

The full promotional schedule, along with the on-sale date for individual game tickets, will be released at a later date. For more information, or to shop the Honey Hunters team store, visit www.gohoneyhunters.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from October 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.