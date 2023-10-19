Ducks to Begin 2024 Season April 25th

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks, in conjunction with the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, today announced the dates and starting times for the 2024 regular season. Opening Day for the club's 24th season of play will take place on Thursday, April 25th, at 6:35 p.m. when the Ducks host the defending ALPB champion Lancaster Barnstormers at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. The full 2024 schedule can be viewed at LIDucks.com.

The Ducks led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance in 2023, marking the third consecutive year they have accomplished the feat. Over 40 professional clubs, playing throughout the U.S. and Canada in four separate circuits, make up MLB Partner Leagues. Additionally, the Ducks led the Atlantic League in attendance for the third straight year and 17th time in franchise history.

Long Island's 126-game schedule begins and ends in Central Islip. The Ducks open the season with a seven-game homestand, including four contests against the Barnstormers and three against the Staten Island FerryHawks, who the Ducks defeated in the 2023 "Battle of the Belt". Long Island plays the final six games of its season at home against the High Point Rockers, who won the first half and were co-champions in the second half of the South Division in 2023. Overall, the Ducks 63-game home schedule includes 11 weekends (34 weekend games) and 32 weekday games.

2024 also represents the fourth consecutive season featuring a new Atlantic League team on the slate. The Hagerstown Flying Boxcars will make their debut in the 10-team circuit, playing their home games at a brand new ballpark being built in downtown Hagerstown, Md. The Flying Boxcars first home game will come against the Ducks on Friday, May 3rd, while they make their first visit to Long Island a week later on Friday, May 10th.

Hagerstown will take the place of the Spire City Ghost Hounds, who will take a hiatus during the 2024 season but expect to return to the league in 2025. Additionally, the Flying Boxcars will join the North Division (Long Island, Lancaster, Staten Island York), while Southern Maryland will shift to the South Division (Charleston, Gastonia, High Point, Lexington).

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

