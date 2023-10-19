Charleston Dirty Birds Unveil 2024 Schedule

October 19, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







Charleston, WV - The Charleston Dirty Birds alongside the Atlantic League officially release the full 2024 Season Schedule. The Dirty Birds will play 126 games: 63 games in Charleston and 63 on the road. The Dirty Birds start the 2024 campaign at GoMart Ballpark against Staten Island for Opening Day on Thursday, April 25.

Home games in Charleston will include 11-weekend series and a Friday night Independence Day Celebration on July 5. The Dirty Birds will host nine midweek series against Atlantic League opponents to complete the 63 home-game schedule. The team will play two double-headers on Sunday, May 26 and Sunday, September 2 against the High Point Rockers.

The regular season will run through September 15 with a final six-game series against the Gastonia Honey Hunters. The Dirty Birds will host all other nine Atlantic League teams at least once during the season, including the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars, which will become an Atlantic League team in 2024.

Season tickets along with group outings and other ticket options are now available. For more information, call the Charleston Dirty Birds Front Office at 304-344-2287 or by emailing mbrown@dirtybirdsbaseball.com.

The full promotional schedule, along with game times and on-sale dates for individual game tickets, will be released at a later date. For more information or, or to shop the Dirty Birds' team store, visit www.dirtybirdsbaseball.com.

The Charleston Dirty Birds are a member of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. Now in its 26th season, the Atlantic League is Major League Baseball's first Professional Partner League, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. ALPB has sent over 1,200 players to MLB organizations while drawing over 46 million fans to its family-friendly ballparks throughout its 25-year history. Please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from October 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.