Barnstormers Release 2024 Schedule

The Lancaster Barnstormers will begin their quest for an historic "three-peat" on April 25, 2024, it was announced today.

For the eighth time in the last nine seasons, the two-time defending Atlantic League champions will open the season outside of Clipper Magazine Stadium. The season will begin with a four-game series at Long Island against the Ducks, Thursday thru Sunday of that first weekend.

Five days later, the Barnstormers will begin their 19th home season at Clipper Magazine Stadium, as the club takes on the newly minted Hagerstown Flying Boxcars for the first of the 63 games in Lancaster.

The initial homestand will continue over the ensuing weekend with the arrival of the Lexington Counter Clocks for their only visit of the season. York will come to Clipper Magazine Stadium the following week to close out the nine-game stand.

Unlike last season, the Barnstormers will play all nine Atlantic League opponents at home but will not visit Gastonia at any point during the campaign. For the second consecutive campaign, however, the Barnstormers will play more games against the Long Island Ducks (30) than against any other team. Lancaster will play Staten Island 27 times and Hagerstown (21).

The War of the Roses presented by WellSpan Health will be split evenly with 18 games against the Revolution, nine at Clipper Magazine Stadium and nine at WellSpan Park. The 'Stormers will host Atlantic League opponents 16 times in April/May with 14 home games in June, 12 in July, 12 in August and nine in September.

The Barnstormers are now accepting group reservations for the 2024 season. Also, season ticket plans are now on sale. For more information on a group event or season tickets call 717-509-4487.

