Revolution Announces 17th Season Schedule and Sponsor

(York, Pa.) - The first pitch of the York Revolution's 17th season will be thrown at WellSpan Park on April 25, 2024, and made possible by York County Veterans Outreach.

The Revolution unveiled its next season today and announced that York County Veterans Outreach, the organization founded in 2013 to identify resources and programs to aid area veterans, has signed on as the sponsor of the 2024 season.

The sponsorship agreement makes York County Veterans Outreach the beneficiary of the team's nightly 50/50 charity raffle and recipient of a portion of all Appell Lawn Section ticket sales. The Revs will also increase awareness of the nonprofit through in-game promotions and messaging, the team's social media and website, playbill magazines given to fans, and more.

York County Veterans Outreach will also be promoted as the sponsor of two of the team's theme nights and a specialty jersey that Revolution players will wear during one home game. The team will auction the game-worn jerseys, with all proceeds benefiting York County Veterans Outreach.

"It's tough to think of a more noble cause than supporting the heroes who have put their lives on the line for this country," said Revolution Vice President of Business Development Nate Tile. "We are thrilled not only that York County Veterans Outreach is making our next season possible but that their sponsorship will shine a bright spotlight on an organization making a difference in the lives of veterans in our community."

"The York County Veterans Outreach and our partners are thrilled to come together with fellow York Countians at our hometown ballpark, enjoying our national pastime, while giving thanks to the 28,000 York County veterans and their families who have served and sacrificed for our freedom," said Susan P. Byrnes, Chair and Co-Founder of York County Veterans Outreach. "We are grateful to the York Revolution for the opportunity to celebrate our local veterans at every game while uniting our community with the volunteers and organizations in service of our hometown heroes."

For more information, visit www.yocoveteransoutreach.org.

The 2024 season kicks off Thursday, April 25, when the Revs host the Hagerstown Flying Boxing Cars for their first game as part of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.

The three-time Atlantic League Champion Revolution's 126-game 2024 schedule features nine opponents, including the new team in Hagerstown, Maryland, who join the Revs, Lancaster Barnstormers, Long Island Ducks, and Staten Island Ferry Hawks in the league's North Division. The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have been moved to the South Division with the Charleston Dirty Birds, Gastonia Honey Hunters, High Point Rockers, and Lexington Counter Clocks. Last year's new Atlantic League team, the Spire City Ghost Hounds, will take a hiatus and return in 2025, when the league plans to expand to 12 teams.

The Revolution's upcoming schedule again features an even split of home and away games, with 63 of each. The Revs' most frequent opponents will be division rivals Hagerstown, whom the Revs will see 25 times, and Long Island, who will face York 24 times. The Revs will play Staten Island 20 times, Lancaster 18 times, Southern Maryland 12 times, Charleston 9 times, and High Point, Gastonia, and Lexington 6 times each.

Next year's home schedule features 11 weekends at WellSpan Park and includes 9 Tuesdays, 9 Wednesdays, 10 Thursdays, 11 Fridays, 11 Saturdays, and 11 Sundays. The Revs will also host games on Memorial Day and Labor Day. The Revolution will finish the 2023 regular season at home on Sunday, September 17, against the Hagerstown team.

"We've been excited for the 2024 season since our last season ended," said Revolution General Manager John Gibson. "Given our terrific 2023 attendance, the accomplishments of our new manager and new team, and the ever-present passion of baseball fans here in York, we are very happy to have our 2024 dates set and to further our plans for another great season of York Revolution baseball."

For the complete 2024 Revolution schedule, please visit www.yorkrevolution.com/schedule.

