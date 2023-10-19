High Point Rockers Announce 2024 Schedule

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers and the Atlantic League today announced the 2024 schedule with the High Point Rockers hosting 63 games at Truist Point during the league's 26th season.

The Rockers open their fifth season at the Lexington Counter Clocks on Thursday, April 25 with a four-game series. High Point's home opener is slated for Tuesday, April 30 against the Charleston Dirty Birds. The 126-game season will conclude on Sunday, September 15.

High Point will be at home the first week of July, hosting Gastonia on July 3 and 4 before Lexington comes to Truist Point on July 5. The Rockers will also have a home game on Mother's Day, May 12.

The Rockers will play 96 games against fellow South Division opponents while playing 30 times against teams from the North. In 2024, the Atlantic League will move the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs from the North to the South in order to place newcomer Hagerstown in the North Division.

The Rockers will play 27 games against in-state rival Gastonia. The Rockers or the Honey Hunters have won each of the last four half-season pennants dating back to the start of the 2022 season.

In 2023, the Rockers won the ALPB's South Division first half title and advanced to the Division Championship Series before falling in five games to Gastonia. High Point has qualified for the playoffs in three of its first four seasons.

"We are excited to announce the schedule and we are actively planning a full range of promotional days and community events," said Rockers President Pete Fisch. "We will again feature Fireworks Fridays and another exciting celebration around July 4 along with a number of special events throughout the season."

For more information on tickets and the complete season schedule, contact the High Point Rockers Ticket Office at (336) 888-1000 (info@highpointrockers.com) or visit HighPointRockers.com.

Game times for all contests will be announced at a later date. -30- About High Point Baseball, Inc. The High Point Rockers, operated by the non-profit High Point Baseball, play their home games at Truist Point, a state-of-the-art $36 million ballpark which serves as a catalyst to the rejuvenation of downtown High Point. In 2022, the Rockers reached the League Championship Series of the 10-team Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, an MLB Partner League with clubs from New York to North Carolina.

