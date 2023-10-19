Blue Crabs Announce 2024 Regular Season Schedule

(Waldorf, MD) The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball has unveiled the 2024 Regular Season Schedule. Fans can expect a summer full of fun and entertainment as the Blue Crabs are set to host ten weekend series throughout the 2024 season. These weekend series will be packed full of theme nights, giveaways, and fireworks shows every Saturday night!

The Blue Crabs were on the brink of another ALPB playoff berth due to some stellar performances this season. Braxton Lee had his 1000th career hit on the final game of the 2023 season and Daryl Thompson collected his 1000th career strikeout and became the ALPB leader for complete-game shutouts. The Blue Crabs saw four players have their contracts purchased throughout the summer including, Michael Wielansky who was picked up by the San Francisco Giants organization on 5/30/2023, Andre Scrubb who had his contract purchased by the Diablos Rojos del Mexico on 6/8/23, Mitch Lambson who was signed by the WeiChuan Dragons of Taiwan in the Chinese Professional Baseball League 6/11/23, and Isaac Mattson who had his contract purchased by the Minnesota Twins organization on 6/22/23.

The 2024 season will bring new beginnings with the addition of the newly formed Hagerstown Flying Boxcars which will move the Blue Crabs into the South Division for the first time in franchise history. New division means new foes and tough competition for the upcoming campaign. Last season, the Blue Crabs went 37-40 when facing South Division teams. The Blue Crabs open the season on the road against the Gastonia Honey Hunters on Thursday, April 25th, and will go on to play them twenty times throughout the season. Following a four-game road trip to kick-off 2024, the Blue Crabs' Opening Day will be on Tuesday, April 30th versus the Lexington Counter Clocks, the first of twenty-two matchups this season. Despite going 8-13 against the High Point Rockers in 2023, the Blue Crabs and the Rockers will face off eighteen times this season, along with the Charleston Dirty Birds. These matchups against this level of competition is a recipe for an exciting summer.

"Our move to the South is an exciting one, but I'd be lying if I said it wasn't a bit intimidating. There are some very good ballplayers over there and the competition is very high which will lead to some very entertaining contests. The Blue Crabs are ready to go "Ring Chasing" in 2024," said Blue Crabs General Manager Courtney Knichel.

In 2023, Southern Maryland found more success against North Division teams. Finishing at 27-22 in their old division, the Blue Crabs will be seeing much less of their old North Division rivals this upcoming season. The addition of the newly formed team brings a new and exciting in-state rivalry against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. Southern Maryland will host Hagerstown six times in the month of July, and will travel to the Hagerstown Multi-Use Sports and Events Facility twelve times next year. The Blue Crabs will play their former division rival the York Revolution twelve times, the back-to-back ALPB Champion Lancaster Barnstormers nine times, the Long Island Ducks six times, and the Staten Island FerryHawks just three times throughout the 2024 season. The longest homestand of the season for the Blue Crabs is May 14th-May 23rd, all against North Division teams (LAN, LI, YRK).

