Atlantic League Announces 2024 Season Schedule

(New York) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) today announced its official Championship Season Schedule for 2024, which will represent the 26th season of the ALPB since its founding in 1998. Each team will play a 126-game schedule, followed by the Division Championship Series and the League Championship Series.

The 2024 schedule features a number of changes to the ALPB line-up. The Atlantic League will welcome the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars as a member of the North Division while the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs will move to the South Division. The Spire City Ghost Hounds (Frederick, Md.) will take a one-year hiatus in 2024 before returning to action in 2025.

For the third consecutive season, the ALPB will feature 10 teams playing in two five-team divisions with five Opening Day contests slated for Thursday, April 25. On Opening Day, defending ALPB Champion Lancaster will start the season at Long Island, defending South Division champion Gastonia will host Southern Maryland, Staten Island opens at Charleston, High Point visits Lexington and Hagerstown will play its first game at York.

The 21-week schedule will hit its mid-point on Friday, July 5 with first half champions crowned in the North and South Division. The second half will commence on Saturday, July 6 and run through Sunday, September 15.

For the second consecutive year, the Atlantic League utilized the services of Johns Hopkins University to develop the 2024 ALPB schedule, using professors and advanced students in the Department of Applied Mathematics and Statistics in the Whiting School of Engineering, as well as the Information Security Institute.

An emphasis was placed on intra-divisional play with each club playing between 85 and 101 games within the division while playing between 25 and 48 inter-divisional games.

"We are coming off a thrilling 25th Anniversary season in which we experienced very tight races in both divisions in each half," said ALPB President Rick White. "We look forward to the addition of Hagerstown in 2024 and we expect to once again have outstanding competition throughout the league."

