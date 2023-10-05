Gastonia Honey Hunters' Mauro "Goose" Gozzo Named 2023 ALPB Manager of the Year for the Second Consecutive Season

October 5, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Gastonia Honey Hunters News Release







GASTONIA, NC - Today the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) announced the recipient of its coveted 2023 Manager of the Year Award. Mauro "Goose" Gozzo, Team Manager of the Gastonia Honey Hunters, has been chosen as the ALPB Manager of the Year for the second consecutive year. This award comes after Gozzo led a dominating team throughout the entire 2023 season, claimed the South Division Championship title, and went to the ALPB Championship Series. This is the first time in the 25-year history of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball that a manager has won the award in two consecutive seasons.

"Goose" led the team through two-consecutive record-breaking seasons (2022 and 2023) and defied all the odds to build a winning team. Under Gozzo's leadership during the 2023 season, 11 player contracts were purchased from Gastonia by MLB, MLB affiliates, or overseas leagues, creating opportunities for players to advance in their careers. The Gastonia Honey Hunters finished the 2023 season with a record of 79-47 leading them to ultimately win the South Division Championship in the post-season. Gozzo's overall career record stands at 293-235, while his record with the Gastonia Honey Hunters through three seasons is at 221-157.

Mauro "Goose" Gozzo is a former Major League pitcher with the Toronto Blue Jays, Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Twins, and finished his professional career with the New York Mets. This was Gozzo's fourth season as a manager in the ALPB and third with the Gastonia Honey Hunters, having been with the club since the inaugural season.

"I am honored to be named Manager of the Year for the 2023 season," said Mauro "Goose" Gozzo, "This award would not have been possible without the talented players, Chuckie "Ballgame" Stewart (Hitting Coach), our trainer Anna McCraw and especially Assistant General Manager, Brady Salisbury. Thank you to the Atlantic League for this recognition."

For more information on the Gastonia Honey Hunters, or for updates on what's to come, visit https://www.gohoneyhunters.com/

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from October 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.