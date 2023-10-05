NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, CFL stats



Clipper Magazine Stadium to Host Fourth Annual RV Show

October 5, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release


Lancaster, PA - Following an incredible season and Championship win, Clipper Magazine Stadium will roll right into the next event with their fourth annual RV Show. From October 13th- 15th you will be able to check out more than 200 RV units including Class- A, Class-B and Class-C drivables. You will also find a variety of travel trailers, pop ups, 5th wheels and accessories on site. Admission for the event is $5 and includes and $2 food voucher and will be open Friday and Saturday 10am - 7pm and Sunday 10am - 5pm.

Attendees may purchase tickets in advance on the Lancaster Barnstormers website via the URL https://www.lancasterbarnstormers.com/non-game-day-stadium-events/rv- show-2023/ or by walk-up. This event will include vendors such as RV Value Mart, Ben's RV Center, Beckley's RVs, Shady Maple RV Sales and Service and Chesaco RV.

