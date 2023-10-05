Mercedes Repeats as Defensive Player of the Year

For the second straight season, Lancaster second baseman Melvin Mercedes has been honored by the Atlantic League as its Defensive Player of the Year.

Mercedes, who has been with the Barnstormers since 2019, shared the second base slot with High Point's Shed Long on the league's Red, White and Blue Defensive Team. However, Mercedes played center field for much of the first half of the season, also showing great prowess at that position, helping him to earn the distinction as the best gloveman in the league overall.

The Bronx native made only four errors in 75 games at second base for a .988 fielding percentage and did not commit an error in his 42 games in center field. He is the second two-time winner of the award, joining former Southern Maryland shortstop Edwin Garcia. No other Barnstormer has ever garnered the honor since its inception in 2015.

"Mel is our energy bug," said Barnstormers manager Ross Peeples. "He does a great job all around, but he really takes pride in his defense, and is a leader out in the field."

