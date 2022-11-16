Atlantic League Announces 2023 Schedule and Addition of Frederick, Md.

(New York) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) today announced its Silver Anniversary Championship Season Schedule for 2023. This will represent the 25th season of the Atlantic League since its founding in 1998.

Highlighting 2023 campaign is the addition of Frederick, Maryland to the ALPB, marking the League's expansion to 10 cities.

The 25th Anniversary season will feature a 126-game regular season schedule with each of the nine legacy clubs hosting at least 63 home games. Frederick will play 48 home games. The 2023 season will commence with all 10 teams in action on Friday, April 28. The league will hit the midway point and crown its first half division champions following the games of Friday, July 7. The second half of the season will conclude on Sunday, September 17.

The Division lineup will remain the same as 2022 with Frederick replacing Kentucky in the South Division.

The Frederick club will be owned and operated by Attain Sports and Entertainment. Led by owners Greg Baroni, Founder, CEO, and Managing Partner, and Richard Roberts, President and General Partner, Attain Sports and Entertainment also owns the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and the Frederick Keys, a collegiate summer baseball team in the MLB Draft League.

"We're excited to join professional baseball's premier MLB Partner League. With two teams based in Frederick, there will be a tremendous amount of entertainment provided at Harry Grove Stadium in 2023 and we can't wait to get started," said Baroni. "And, as we look to the future, we're continuing to work on providing all constituent stakeholders with a new and improved stadium," he continued.

"The Atlantic League is very pleased to welcome our new partners in Frederick, Maryland," said Atlantic League president Rick White. "They are fine operators with excellent reputations and will make outstanding members of the ALPB."

"The City of Frederick is excited by the move from Attain Sports and Entertainment to acquire Atlantic League membership and bring another baseball club to Frederick," shared City of Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor. "Attain Sports and Entertainment has exhibited a commitment to bring the highest quality baseball back to Frederick and we're looking forward to continuing this partnership."

For the first time, the Atlantic League utilized the Minor League Baseball Scheduling Group from Johns Hopkins University to develop the 2023 ALPB schedule. The Scheduling Group utilizes JHU students and professors in the Department of Applied Mathematics and Statistics in the Whiting School of Engineering and as well as the Information Security Institute.

"Thanks to our friends at Johns Hopkins for developing the schedule for our 25th anniversary season," said ALPB President Rick White. Their work spanned several months, but ultimately, they created nearly 20 schedule iterations in only two weeks to accommodate the fast-moving discussions with Attain Sports and Entertainment. They did an outstanding job."

