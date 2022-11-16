Dirty Birds Add Second Night of Banana Ball in Charleston

Charleston, WV - The Charleston Dirty Birds and The Savannah Bananas announce an added April 22 date at GoMart Ballpark for the Bananas' Banana Ball World Tour. The Bananas will be playing the Charleston Dirty Birds in two exhibition games on April 21 and April 22 during the Dirty Birds spring training session.

Due to the immense demand for tickets after announcing the schedule for the 2023 Banana Ball World Tour, the Savannah Bananas have added four dates to the tour including a second night in Charleston.

"The demand for tickets from Bananas fans has certainly exceeded our expectations," said Bananas' owner, Jesse Cole. "So we are glad we could add extra nights in Jacksonville, Kansas City, Charleston and Nashville to take care of our fans."

With over 700 cities and 23 countries submitted for the World Tour, the Bananas narrowed the submissions down to 32 cities in addition to their home games in Savannah. The exhibition games against the Dirty Birds will be the first "challenger" games the Bananas will play on the road.

"We are so excited to officially announce a second night of Banana Ball at GoMart Ballpark," said Dirty Birds' owner, Andy Shea. "This will be a truly momentous weekend for the Dirty Birds, Charleston, and West Virginia with fans coming from near and far to pack the ballpark all weekend."

Fans who want the opportunity to be a part of the 2023 Banana Ball World Tour should visit www.thesavannahbananas.com/tickets and join the Ticket Priority List or to get information on outings for their group, organization, or business.

All Dirty Birds season ticket holders will get early VIP access to purchase tickets to the Banana Ball World Tour at GoMart Ballpark. For more information email, mbrown@dirtybirdsbaseball.com.

The Charleston Dirty Birds are a member of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. Celebrating its 25th Anniversary season in 2023, the Atlantic League is Major League Baseball's first Professional Partner League, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. ALPB has sent over 1,200 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 45 million fans to its family-friendly ballparks throughout its 25-year history. Please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.

