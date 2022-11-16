Revolution Announces 16th Season Schedule

(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution will celebrate its Sweet 16 season with a 126-game schedule that starts April 28, 2023, the team announced today. The Revs' 2023 schedule features nine opponents, including the new team in Frederick, Maryland, announced by the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball earlier today.

The three-time Atlantic League Champion Revolution will start Friday, April 28, on the road against the Lexington Legends. The Revs' home opener will be Friday, May 5, against the Staten Island FerryHawks.

The Revolution will again reside in the Atlantic League's North Division with the defending Atlantic League Champion Lancaster Barnstormers, the Long Island Ducks, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, and the Staten Island FerryHawks.

The league's South Division will feature the returning Charleston Dirty Birds, Gastonia Honey Hunters, High Point Rockers, and Lexington Legends and the new Frederick team.

For the first time in several years, the Revolution's upcoming schedule features an even split of home and away games, with 63 of each. The Revs' most frequent opponents will be division rivals Lancaster and Long Island, each of whom the Revs will face 21 times. They'll play Charleston 19 times, Frederick 15 times, High Point 14 times, Lexington and Staten Island 12 times each, and Southern Maryland 9 times.

Next year's home schedule features 10 weekends at PeoplesBank Park and includes 11 Tuesdays, 11 Wednesdays, 11 Thursdays, 10 Fridays, 10 Saturdays, and 10 Sundays. The Revolution will finish the 2023 regular season at home on Sunday, September 17, against the Frederick team.

"Technically, our season will begin with that first pitch on April 28, but for our staff, for our sponsors and those who bring groups to the ballpark, and for many of our fans, today's announcement really marks the start of Revolution baseball for 2023," said Revolution General Manager John Gibson. "Between this very robust schedule, the league's new team, the debut of Revolution manager Rick Forney, and a promotional schedule packed with more terrific family entertainment, it's going to be hard to wait until April to celebrate our Sweet 16. We're looking forward to welcoming people to their first Revs games next season and, of course, to reuniting with our larger Revs family, including the best fans in the league. It's going to be a great season."

For the complete 2023 Revolution schedule, please visit www.yorkrevolution.com/schedule.

