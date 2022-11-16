Barnstormers Announce Champions Week

The Lancaster Barnstormers will celebrate their 2022 Atlantic League Championship for the first four days of the 2023 home schedule, it was announced today by club officials.

Beginning on Tuesday, May 2, when the Barnstormers will entertain the York Revolution in the home opener, Lancaster will embark on a series of ceremonies to honor the 2022 championship squad. The week will culminate with an all-out pennant party and ring ceremony on Friday evening, May 5 with the Lexington Legends as the visiting squad.

Details and times of the other events that week are still to be announced.

The series of pennant celebrations will be the first four of 66 home games for the Barnstormers in a 126-game season in 2023.

Lancaster will begin its defense of the title on the road, visiting the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in a three-game series starting Friday, April 28, returning to the site of the club's first round victory in the 2022 playoffs.

The Barnstormers will play the division rival Long Island Ducks 22 times during the upcoming season, the most games against any opposing team. One of the home games against Long Island will be a special Fourth of July celebration as the nation reaches its 247th birthday. Lancaster will be at Gastonia on Memorial Day and at Long Island on Labor Day.

Lancaster will also be looking to defend the Community Cup with a 21-game War of the Roses series against York, beginning with the home opener and concluding on Sunday, September 10 with the team's final road game of the season.

The Barnstormers will also be playing 12 games, nine at home, against a newly minted squad in Frederick, Maryland that will be replacing the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes in the ALPB's 10-team lineup for the 2023 season.

