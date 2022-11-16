Ducks Open '23 Home Slate May 2

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - Long Island Ducks team officials today announced dates and starting times for their 10-team 126-game 2023 regular season schedule. Long Island's home schedule begins on Tuesday, May 2, at Fairfield Properties Ballpark against the Staten Island FerryHawks. Opening Day for the club's 23rd season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball will take place on Friday, April 28, at Truist Point against the High Point Rockers. The full 2023 schedule can be viewed at LIDucks.com and is attached.

"We're excited about launching our 23rd season on Long Island," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "There really is a lot to look forward to, including surpassing the 700-sellout mark, which we anticipate doing during the early portion of the 2023 season."

The Ducks led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2022, marking the second consecutive year they have accomplished the feat since the formation of the new MLB structure. Over 40 professional clubs, playing throughout the U.S. and Canada in four separate circuits, make up MLB Partner Leagues.

The 2023 Ducks home schedule includes a challenging start, as Long Island opens up against the "Battle of the Belt" rival FerryHawks as well as the 2022 first and second half regular season South Division champion Gastonia Honey Hunters. In all, the Ducks 66-game home schedule is made up of 11 weekends (34 weekend games) and 32 weekday games.

There will be a new ALPB team on the slate when the season begins, as the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball Clubs, Inc. today announced Attain Sports and Entertainment has acquired a membership to join the circuit for the 2023 season. The new team, which will play in Frederick, Maryland, is included in the 126-game regular season schedule. Greg Baroni and Richard Roberts, owners of the Bowie Baysox of the Eastern League and the Frederick Keys of the MLB Draft League, are principals of Attain Sports and Entertainment. The new Frederick Atlantic League team will play alongside the Frederick MLB Draft League team at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium for the 2023 season.

A "Name the New Frederick Team" contest will take place in the coming weeks, along with an announcement regarding the team manager and coaching staff. The club takes the place of the Wild Health Genomes in the Atlantic League. The Atlantic League negotiating rights to the players on the Genomes 2022 roster will be protected for Frederick.

"The Atlantic League is very pleased to welcome our new partners in Frederick, Maryland," said Atlantic League president Rick White. "They are fine operators with excellent reputations and will make fantastic members of the ALPB."

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

