Charleston Dirty Birds Unveil 2023 Schedule

November 16, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







Charleston, WV - The Charleston Dirty Birds alongside the Atlantic League officially release the full 2023 Season Schedule. The Dirty Birds will play 126 games: 66 games in Charleston and 60 on the road. The Dirty Birds start the 2023 campaign at Staten Island for Opening Day Friday, April 28. The team will return to Charleston on Tuesday, May 9 for their home opener vs. the Lancaster Barnstormers: 2022 Atlantic League Champions.

Home games in Charleston will include Monday games during three four-game holiday weekend series that will include Memorial Day, July 3 and Labor Day. The Dirty Birds will host seven other three-game weekend sets along with 11 more midweek series against Atlantic League opponents to complete the 66 home-game schedule. Fans will have the chance to see our long-time regional rivals, the Lexington Legends, for 12 games during the season.

The regular season will run through September 17 with a final three-game series in Charleston against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.

Before the Dirty Birds home opener, Charleston will host the Savannah Bananas for the much-anticipated Banana Ball World Tour on April 21. The Bananas will be playing the Charleston Dirty Birds in an exhibition game during the spring training session.

Season tickets along with group outings and other ticket options are now available. For more information, call the Charleston Dirty Birds Front Office at 304-344-2287 or by emailing mbrown@dirtybirdsbaseball.com.

The full promotional schedule, along with game times and on-sale dates for individual game tickets, will be released at a later date. For more information or, or to shop the Dirty Birds' team store, visit www.dirtybirdsbaseball.com.

The Charleston Dirty Birds are a member of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. Celebrating its 25th Anniversary season in 2023, the Atlantic League is Major League Baseball's first Professional Partner League, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. ALPB has sent over 1,200 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 45 million fans to its family-friendly ballparks throughout its 25-year history. Please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.

