Attain Sports and Entertainment Acquires Atlantic League Team to be Based in Frederick, Maryland

November 16, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) News Release







Frederick, MD - Attain Sports and Entertainment today announced the acquisition of a membership in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball Clubs, Inc. (ALPB) to join the circuit for the 2023 season. In a corresponding move, Atlantic League officials today announced their 10-team, 126-game 2023 regular season schedule, with Frederick on the slate.

Led by owners Greg Baroni, Founder, CEO, and Managing Partner, and Richard Roberts, President and General Partner, Attain Sports and Entertainment also owns the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and the Frederick Keys, a collegiate summer baseball team of the MLB Draft League. The organization's mission is to present baseball as affordable family entertainment with a commitment to expanding community engagement, focusing on outstanding customer service, driving innovation, investing in the professional development of its employees, and improving the game-day experience for fans. The new Frederick Atlantic League team will play alongside the Frederick MLB Draft League team at Harry Grove Stadium for the 2023 season. An announcement on the team name, manager, and coaching staff will be shortly forthcoming.

"We're excited to join professional baseball's premier MLB Partner League. With two teams based in Frederick, there will be a tremendous amount of entertainment provided at Harry Grove Stadium in 2023 and we can't wait to get started," said Baroni. "And, as we look to the future, we're continuing to work on providing all constituent stakeholders with a new, state of the art stadium."

"The Atlantic League is very pleased to welcome our new partners in Frederick, Maryland," said Atlantic League president Rick White. "They are fine operators with excellent reputations and will make outstanding members of the ALPB."

"The City of Frederick is excited by the move from Attain Sports and Entertainment to acquire Atlantic League membership and bring another baseball club to Frederick," shared City of Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor. "Attain Sports and Entertainment has exhibited a commitment to bring the highest quality baseball back to Frederick and we're looking forward to continuing this partnership."

The complete 2023 Atlantic League schedule can be viewed at AtlanticLeague.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from November 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.