Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 1 at Lehigh Valley

July 1, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (2-1, 36-40) vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (1-2, 37-39)

Saturday - 6:35 p.m. ET - Coca-Cola Field - Allentown, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

LHP Anthony Banda (0-0, 6.23) vs. LHP Bailey Falter (2-0, 6.38)

NEVER SAY DIE WINGS: The Rochester Red Wings picked up their second win of the series last night, thanks to a three-run eighth that propelled the Wings to a come-from-behind victory, 5-4...2B JAKE NOLL notched a career-high three doubles in the win, while SS RICHIE MARTIN extended his on-base streak to 23 games...RHP JOAN ADON logged his fourth quality start on the mound, before RHP GERSON MORENO notched his team-leading fifth win of the season behind his 1.2 scoreless innings of work...Rochester looks to take a 3-1 series lead tonight, sending LHP ANTHONY BANDA to the mound coming off a start in which he recorded the most strikeouts in an outing of his since 2018.

UNDER DAWGS: The Red Wings collected their 20th win when trailing in a contest this season and their third win when trailing after seven innings following their 4-1 comeback, improving to 3-24, and 13-10 in one run games...

The Red Wings are just 12-18 in day games and 24-22 in night games...

With the win, Rochester now holds records above .500 on three days of the week, moving to 7-6 on Fridays (Monday 1-0, Wednesday 9-2).

GERSON MOREN-YES: RHP GERSON MORENO picked up his team-leading fifth win of the season last night, logging 1.2 scoreless innings of work...after earning the win on 6/28, the Dominican Republic native has now logged a win in consecutive appearances for the first time since 9/13-14/22 with Double-A Erie (DET), and is the second Wings reliever to do so this season (TOMMY ROMERO, 6/7, 6/13)...

Moreno leads Wings' pitchers (min 1.0 IP) with a 2.31 ERA (10 ER/39.0 IP), a .152 batting average against, and leads relievers with 47 strikeouts.

DOUBLE TROUBLE: Three Wings combined to record five doubles in last night's contest, including three from 2B JAKE NOLL, and one from both RF NOMAR MAZARA and C DREW MILLAS...the five doubles marks the most in a single game since 5/27 against TOL...

Rochester has collected 5+ doubles in a game four times this season, winning all four games.

The Wings recorded 5+ doubles six times in 2022, once in 2021 and 16 times in 2019.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR CONTRIBUTION: The bottom five batters in the Red Wings' lineup accounted for nine of the 11 hits picked up in the win and all five RBI...the top four batters in Rochester's lineup went a combined 2-for-19...

Rochester has recorded the most hits from their leadoff spot - 102 - followed by their six-hole spot in the lineup which has accounted for 89 hits this season.

The six-spot also has logged the most home runs (17), doubles (25), and runs batted in (53) out of any spot in Rochester's lineup and their .312 (89-for-285) batting average ranks just behind the lead-off spot .325 (102-for-314) mark.

The last time the Wings won a game in which the top four batters did not drive in any runs was 6/24 vs. OMA.

TRIPLE THREAT: CF ERICK MEJIA recorded the Wings' 11th triple of the season in last night's win (game no. 76)...it took Rochester only 31 games to reach 11 triples last year...

The Wings collected six triples in the month of June, compared to last year when they collected four in the same span.

The last time Rochester collected six triples in the month of June was 2017 and last time they recorded more than six in a June month was in 2015 when they recorded seven.

BUILD RUTHER(FORD) TOUGH: LF BLAKE RUTHERFORD extended his hitting streak to nine games last night (since 6/17)...Rutherford has recorded at least one hit in every game since being transferred to Rochester, and extend his on-base streak to 13 games (since 6/11) between Harrisburg and the Wings.

FILTHY RICH: SS RICHIE MARTIN went 1-for-3 with a walk last night to extend his team-leading on-base streak to 23 games...his streak is the third-longest active streak in the International League...

Rochester has drawn 285 walks this season, 99 of which came in the month of June (35%).

SMOKEY MIRRORS: The Wings wrapped up the month of June last night, finishing with a 12-13 record through 25 games in the month...the Wings offense stole the sixth-most bases (30) in June among IL teams, while the pitching staff posted the sixth-lowest batting average against (.254, 208-for-820), and is tied for the seventh-best ERA (5.14, 125 ER/218.2 IP)...

For just the 10th time since 1997, the Wings will post a losing record in the month of June, and their second-straight after finishing 9-17 last June.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 1, 2023

Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 1 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.