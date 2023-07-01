Tonight's Game Postponed

July 1, 2023 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release







PAPILLION, NE - Tonight's game at Werner Park between the Iowa Cubs and Omaha Storm Chasers has been postponed due to weather.

The two teams will make up tonight's postponed game with a doubleheader tomorrow afternoon. First pitch of the doubleheader is scheduled for 2:05 PM CT.

Sunday's doubleheader will be two, seven-inning games with game two starting approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com or call the front office at 515-243-6111.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.