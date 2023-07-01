Memphis Comebacks Fall Short in Thriller against Nashville

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds on Saturday night with a 7-5 loss at AutoZone Park.

Memphis first baseman Luken Baker had a huge day at the plate. The right-handed hitter recorded his second multi-homer game of the season with a pair of solo shots. Baker continues to lead the International League in home runs and RBI, now with 22 and 60 respectively.

With bases loaded, two outs and the Redbirds trailing 5-2, designated hitter Masyn Winn smacked a double down the left-field line to clear the bases and tie the game. Winn came to the plate with a chance to tie the game again in the ninth. Winn grounded into a 5-4-3 double play to end the game.

Michael McGreevy posted another quality start on Saturday night. The right-handed pitcher tossed 6.0 innings, allowed three runs on six hits, walked one and struck out two batters.

The Redbirds (39-40) return to AutoZone Park on Sunday, July 2 to continue a six-game homestand at 6:35p.m. CDT against the Nashville Sounds.

