RHP Lane Ramsey Activated off Injured List

(NORFOLK, VA) -- The Charlotte Knights announced two roster moves ahead of the team's 6:35 p.m. game against the Norfolk Tides on July 1, 2023 from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA.

RHP Lane Ramsey was activated off Charlotte's injured list today. He was placed on the team's IL on June 4. This season with the Knights, Ramsey, 26, has posted a 3-4 record with six saves and a 5.82 ERA in 20 games over 21.2 innings pitched. The 6'9" right-hander has compiled 26 strikeouts and is currently tied for fifth in the International League in saves.

RHP A.J. Alexy was released today by the Chicago White Sox organization. Alexy, 25, was claimed off waivers by the White Sox from the Minnesota Twins on January 30, 2023. In 16 games (four starts) this season with the Knights, Alexy went 0-3 with a 12.00 ERA in 16 games over 21.0 innings pitched.

