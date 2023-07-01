Tonight's Mets and RailRiders Game Scheduled to Start at 7:30 p.m.

July 1, 2023 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release







Syracuse, NY - Start time of tonight's game between the Syracuse Mets and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders is now scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The game had been delayed because of rain. For more updates, follow the Syracuse Mets on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

