Rochester Finishes First Half with Blowout Loss

The Rochester Honkers (18-16) lost their last game of the first half 12-1 to the Eau Claire Express (20-14) as they watched the visitors come out victorious and clinch the first half championship in the Great Plains East.

Coming into the game, the Honkers needed a win to keep themselves in contention for the first half championship. It was not meant to be for Rochester, as the losses by the Duluth Huskies and the Thunder Bay Border Cats ensured they would have qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2011 with a win on Monday night.

The Express jumped on starter Will Lavin (Western Illinois) (1-2) in the third inning, scoring four unearned runs after back to back errors to start the inning by Petey Craska and Lavin. They would smash three hits in the innings, including back-to-back RBI doubles from Dylan O'Connell (Saint Thomas) and Cole Conn (Illinois-Chicago).

The Express would put the game out of reach in the fourth inning - notching five runs off of Corbin Barker (UC Riverside). Eau Claire's offensive effort was aided by three walks and two hit by pitches in the frame thrown by Barker in an erratic outing.

Overall, the first half champions mashed their way to 12 hits and 12 runs. Rochester's offense was stymied all night by Isaac Lyon (Grand Canyon) (2-3). The right-hander went 7 innings while allowing just four base runners. The Honkers scored their only run in the bottom of the fifth inning on a solo home run from Kyle Fossum (Washington); it was his second long fly of the summer.

Rochester begins the second half tomorrow on Tue., July 4, vs the La Crosse Loggers (13-21). Scheduled first pitch time is 5:05 p.m.

