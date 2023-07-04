Rockers Begin Second Half Play Tuesday Afternoon against Chinooks

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Fresh off a playoff berth clinched, the Green Bay Rockers will begin second half play Tuesday afternoon at Capital Credit Union Park, when they host the Lakeshore Chinooks at 1:05 p.m. in Ashwaubenon.

It is Military Appreciation Day at the ballpark with it also being 2 for 1 Ticket Tuesday for all fans in attendance on the fourth in July. Additionally, the pregame concert performed by the Third Wheels will begin at 12:05 p.m., which is the same time that gates open for fans.

Green Bay will now head to the second half following clinching the first half of the Great Lakes West division Monday night in Madison, after a 3-1 win for the Rockers and a loss from the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters secured a bid for the Rockers for the 2023 Northwoods League Postseason.

Monday's game was led by a three-run sixth inning where a solo homer from Kendal Ewell (Kentucky) and a two-RBI double from Jayson Jones put the Rockers out in front by two, and that's all they would need courtesy of standout relief pitching down the stretch.

Jacob Faulkner (Princeton), Tyler Horvath (Case Western Reserve) and Michael Riley (Gateway Community College) combined to pitch 6.1 scoreless innings of relief, while allowing just three hits between the three of them and recording four strikeouts to keep Green Bay ahead in the later innings.

Carlos Hernandez (Anderson University) finished with another multi-hit game after going 2-4 with a run scored, while the RBIs from Ewell and Jones kept the Rockers in front of the Mallards at Warner Park, as they won their third straight game overall to close out first half play.

As for Tuesday's pitching matchup, the Rockers will start Maddox Long (Harding University) for the first time this season, as he'll be making his first career appearance as a Rocker on the fourth of July following his most recent season with Harding this past spring.

In his college season, Long threw in 83.1 innings and finished with a 4.86 ERA while recording 90 strikeouts and allowing 26 walks as one of the main starters for Harding in 2023.

The Chinooks will start Gradin Taschner (Illinois State) who enters this game with an 0-1 record and a 7.88 ERA. In 16 innings pitched, Taschner has 22 strikeouts while allowing 17 walks, and is set to make his ninth appearance of the summer Tuesday afternoon.

The Rockers will take on the Chinooks for the second time in as many days Wednesday night, as they'll travel to Moonlight Graham Field to conclude the two-game series to open first half play following Tuesday's action. First pitch from Mequon is set for 6:35 p.m.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

