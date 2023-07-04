Rafters Late Surge Ends in a Defeat to Madison

Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The 4th of July did not end in fireworks for the Rafters as they fell to the Mallards 8-5. They gave up a lot of hits as they were out hit 14-5.

The Rats had a good start in the top of the second as Harrison Didawick was able to reach base on a fielder's choice. Shortly after, the reliable hitter, Chris Conniff, lined a ball into left field to send Didawick home from second. De Goti was thrown out at 3rd, but the run still stood. Madison got the bats rolling in the top of the 3rd as Tucker singled into right field and Jackson was hit by a pitch. With 2 outs, the designated hitter, Ryan Sprock, belted a 3 run home run to deep right center field to give the Mallards a 3-1 lead. The very next pitch, Isiah Jackson, slammed a shot into deep left field to extend the Rafters deficit to 4-1.

The Mallards did not stop there as they extended their lead in the top of the 6th. Florida State product, Cal Fisher, added to the Mallards home run total as he laced a ball into left field. Another solo home run was tallied as Owen Jackson hit one to right field in the top of the 7th. Madison hit 4 home runs this afternoon and the Rafters bullpen had a very tough time throwing strikes. 2 more runs came in the 7th for Madison as Fisher drilled a ball into center to send Brown home. Tucker also recorded a base hit to center field to allow Taylor to get across home plate.

Hayden Cody was given the start for the Rats and threw 3 strikeouts while giving up 4 hits. Drake Frize stepped on the mound in the top of the 4th and recorded a strikeout as well. The Rafters bullpen threw 5 pitchers and they totaled 7 strikeouts. The stand out was newly acquired product, Jack Bachmore, who threw 2 strikeouts in the top of the 9th.

The Rafters did not go down without a fight as they were down 8-1 heading into the bottom of the 9th. With 1 out, 2 straight base hits were brought in from Broussard and Didawick. De Goti and Coniff walked and Broussard got home. The Creighton catcher, Hogan Helligso, made his mark by hitting a line drive into left center to bring Didawick home. The Mallards pitcher, Brock Blatter, struggled to throw across the plate as he threw a passed ball to send De Goti home. Shortly after, Brendan Bobo was hit by a pitch and Coniff added another run. Unfortunately, the Rafters got the bats going a little too late as Gurevitch struck out swinging to end the afternoon.

The Rafters start the second half with an 0-1 record. They take on the Mallards at Witter Field tomorrow to wrap up the 3 game home stand, first pitch is at 6:05.

