Growlers Win Sixth Straight Taking Down Kingfish

July 4, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kenosha, Wisc. - The Kalamazoo Growlers have now won six consecutive games following their game one victory over the Kenosha Kingfish, 10-4.

How it Happened:

- Lance Trippel starts the scoring, bringing home Isaac Williams in the third on an RBI Single. Growlers answer with a pair in the fourth on a two-RBI single from Joey Winters into left-center field.

- Brandon Nigh tied the game up at two with a solo shot to left in the fourth the tipped off the glove of Joey Winters as he collided with the wall before the Growlers added on another pair of runs on an RBI hit by pitch and walk while Kenosha would need three different pitchers to get out of the fifth inning.

- Brandon Nigh would once again come through in the fifth, lining a double down the left field line to bring the game to 4-3 K-Zoo.

- Kalamazoo blew it open in the eighth, batting ten and scoring six runs on three hits, three walks, a hit by pitch and a passed ball, taking a controlling 10-3 lead.- Jake Paymaster secured his first save of the season going three innings of relief, striking out one and giving up one run.

The Growlers keep their chances alive for a Great Lakes East first half title as it'll come down to tomorrow night. In order for the Growlers to clinch their second-consecutive title, they'll need a win and a Traverse City Pit Spitters loss agains Kokomo. Growlers and Kingfish are back in action at 7:35 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.