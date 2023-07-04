Mac Daddies Take Food Fight Series Behind Six-Run Eighth Inning

Kalamazoo, Mich. - The Food Fight Series between the Kalamazoo Mac Daddies and Battle Creek Doughnuts goes to K-Zoo as they took down the Creek 9-7 Saturday night. Kalamazoo has now won five straight games and is still in contention for the Great Lakes East first-half title.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

- Growlers strike first on a pair of RBI doubles in the first inning from Henry Godbout and Casen Taggart. Godbout's first at bat with Kalamazoo is an RBI hit.

- Tyler Johnson throws five scoreless innings getting some great defensive help behind him (Beale caught Charlie Rhee trying to go first to third in the first, Mitchell with his third caught runner of the season in that same inning.

- Battle Creek ties it up in the sixth with an opposite field solo home run from Blake Salamon and an RBI double from Kyle Ratliff

- Salamon brought home another two in the seventh on an RBI single to center field before Brock Daniels squeaks a single into right in the eighth to give the Creek a 6-4 lead.

- Kalamazoo pours it on the Battle Creek bullpen in the eighth inning batting all nine and scoring five runs. All starts with back to back singles from Godbout and Taggart before Savi Delgado tied it up with a two-RBI single to right .

- Battle Creek had the go-ahead run at the plate in the ninth but Banks Tolley would take away any chance at a comeback with a diving play in right to end the game, giving Jerad Berkenpas his team-most third save of the season.

Kalamazoo will head on the road for the next two days taking on the Kenosha Kingfish at Historic Simmons Field in Kenosha, Wisconsin. First pitch on Sunday is scheduled for 2:35 p.m. ET.

