Dock Spiders End First Half on High Note, Down Rafters 6-2

July 4, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at bat

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at bat(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

FOND DU LAC, WI - With the first half of the Northwoods League season winding down, the Dock Spiders hit the road in search of yesterday's loss to the Rafters. With the first half title of the Great Lakes West Division up for grabs, the Dock Spiders looked to spoil the potential playoff berth of the Rafters and they did just that as they took Monday night's game 6-2. The Dock Spiders got the offense going early on as they jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning. Dock Spiders second basemen Jacob Anderson (Michigan State) roped an RBI single that scored right fielder Jared Heinzen (Wisconsin Parkside). The Rafters responded in the bottom of the inning as a bases loaded walk issued to Rafters centerfielder Ty Johnson (Baylor). After the walk, the Rafters looked for more runs but Dock Spiders starting pitcher Justin Doyle (Stevens Institute of Technology) tallied a strikeout that stranded the bases loaded. The Dock Spiders offense went right back to work in the top of the third inning as he scratched two runs across which gave them a 3-1 lead. Third basemen Luke Novitske (Cal State East Bay) cracked a two out, two run double that scored centerfielder Connor Cooney (Holy Cross) and left fielder Travis Strickler (Embry Riddle Aeronautical).

The Dock Spiders offense didn't stop there as they scored three more runs in the top of the fifth. Luke Novitske rocketed his second double of the night which started to set up opportunities for the Dock Spiders to cash in on more runs. Novitske swiped third base on a delayed steal and then shortstop Drew Barragan (Embry Riddle Aeronautical) grounded a ball out to the Rafters shortstop Luke Hanson (Virginia) that was bobbled and Novitske scored on the error. A few batters later, catcher Brady Katterhagen (Wisconsin-Platteville) peppered another double into the left field gap that scored Barragan and Lorenzo Rios (Presbyterian) which pushed the Dock Spiders lead to 6-1. The Rafters tacked on another run in the bottom of the seventh but that was all they could do as the Dock Spiders knocked the Rafters out of the top of the Great Lakes West Division, which means that the Green Bay Rockers won the first half of the division and have clinched a playoff berth. They will be back at home on Tuesday night on the fourth of July as they take on the Wausau Woodchucks to open the second half of the season. It's Independence Day, Military Appreciation & Snapback hat giveaway night at the Herr-Baker Field. All fans in attendance will receive a Military appreciation snapback hat courtesy of Summit Automotive. Plus, all active and retired military personnel will receive a complimentary ticket for the day's game. First pitch is slated for 4:05 P.M.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.