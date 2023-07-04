Rockford Rivets Come Back and Dominate Battle Creek in Second Game

July 4, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rockford Rivets News Release







The Rockford Rivets played their second game against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks on July 3rd and came back to win this time.

The Rivets started off strong with one run in the top of the second inning but Battle Creek fought back by also scoring a run to tie the game early. In the top of the fourth inning, the Rivets rallied and brought the score to 3-1 for the lead. Matthew Mebane hit a double to right field bringing in Jack Scheri. Aj Henkle then hit a double to bring home Matthew Mebane.

The top of the sixth inning was also good for the Rivets as they were able to bring home two more runs for the team. Aaron Harper hit a single to center field and this brought Jack Scheri home for the second time. Aj Henkle was also able to score another run from a sac fly bringing the score now to 5-1 in the Rivet's favor.

During the top of the ninth, the Rivets were able to score one more run for a final score of 6-1 and a win against Battle Creek.

The Rockford Rivets will be playing a doubleheader at home on July, 4th with the first game starting at 4:05 PM CT.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.