Tsengeg's Tremendous Day Gives Dock Spiders First Win of the Second Half

July 4, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Amar Tsengeg in action

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, Credit: Amy Ackerman) Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Amar Tsengeg in action(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, Credit: Amy Ackerman)

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders have started the second half of the season undefeated after they knocked off the Woodchucks 4-1 on Independence Day. Red, White, and Blue was seen scattered throughout the confines of Herr-Baker field on Tuesday afternoon as Dock Spiders starting pitcher Amar Tsengeg (Texas-Dallas) stood on the mound, ready to start the game. Tsengeg started the day strong as he struck out the first two Woodchucks he faced. Tsengeg repeated the same thing in the top of the second as he struck out two more Woodchucks. The Dock Spiders offense started to ramp up in the bottom of the third when left fielder Travis Strickler (Embry Riddle Aeronautical) and Teddy Deters (Xavier) laced singles into the outfield which helped set the table for right fielder Jared Heinzen (Wisconsin Parkside). Heinzen cracked a two RBI double into the left center field gap that scored Strickler and Deters which gave the Dock Spiders an early 2-0 lead. Tsengeg continued his strikeout train as he struck out two more Woodchucks in the top of the fourth and fifth innings. Tsengeg tallied a season high and team high 11 strikeouts while he held the Woodchucks to only three hits on the day. He was removed from the game in the top of the eighth inning as the Dock Spiders turned to closer Zach Silfies (Elizabethtown College). Silfies found himself with the bases loaded and walked Woodchucks shortstop Christian Mitchelle (Central Michigan) that scored catcher Drew Berkland (Minnesota) which sliced the Dock Spiders lead in half.

However, the Dock Spiders weren't done on offense as they tallied two more runs in the bottom of the eighth after shortstop Jack Gorman (Presbyterian) cranked a two RBI single that scored designated hitter Parker Noland (Vanderbilt) and second basemen Jacob Anderson (Michigan State). With a 4-1 lead headed to the ninth inning, the Dock Spiders looked for three outs out of Silfies and they got them as a flyout to first basemen Teddy Deters ended the game which gave the Dock Spiders the 4-1 victory. Amar Tsengeg tallied his first win of the season and Woodchucks starting pitcher Brian Reinke (Richmond) received his first loss of the season. The Dock Spiders earned their first win of the second half of the season and are now 3-1 in the month of July. They will be back in action tomorrow night in Wausau as they take on the Woodchucks again. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. They will return home on Thursday July 6, when they start a two-game series with the Traverse City Pit Spitters. Thursday night's game is craft brews and brats' night presented by Fox River Brewing Company and Sheboygan Sausage with 99.5 WPKR at Herr-Baker Field, enjoy Sheboygan brats for 3$ and fans of legal drinking age may enjoy 16 oz. craft beer for 3$ each. First pitch is slated for 6:35 P.M.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.