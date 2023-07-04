Lakeshore Drops Game One of the Second Half to Green Bay

The Chinooks have a fresh start as the second half of the season started on the Fourth of July. Everyteam in the Northwoods league starts off with a brand new 0-0 record. The Chinooks (0-1) started the second half squaring off against the Rockers (1-0) and would lose by a score of 7-6.

The Chinooks got on board first with a run in the top of the second inning. After Brady Counsell got on base with a single. Josh Overbeek got on first with a fielder's choice that got Counsell out. Overbeek advanced to second with a steal and an error would allow Overbeek to reach home for the first run of the day.

The Rockers followed that up with two runs of their own in the bottom of the second. Mateo Matthews started things off with a double and that was followed by a single from Austin Fawley that advanced Matthews to third. George Wolkow reached base on fielder's choice with Matthews scoring on the same play. A single advanced Wolkow to second who would eventually reach home thanks to an RBI double by Luke Moeller making the score 2-1.

To start the top of the third, the Chinooks were in prime position to take over the ball game. The first three batters reached base with two walks and a double which loaded the bases with no outs. Despite the opportunity, the Chinooks were unable to capitlize on the scoring chance and walked away empty handed.

The Rockers would have their own bases loaded situation and they would get three runs out of it. Austin Fawley got on board with a walk, followed by Wolkow with a single, and lastly, another walk allowed AJ Anzai to reach first, loading the bases. A Luke Moeller single allowed the Rockers to score two runners home to take a 4-1 lead. A sac fly scored one more Rockers runner and the home team would lead by a score of 5-1 at the end of the fourth inning.

The Chinooks would get a run back in the top of the fifth courtesy of an Avery Owusu- Asiedu solo home run. Yet, the Rockers would follow up that home run with a solo home-run of their own in the bottom of the fifth making the score 6-2.

Lakeshore tacked on two runs in the top half of the sixth to make the score 6-4. With one out, Josh Overbeek advanced to first off a walk. After stealing second, Jared Everson hit an RBI single that sent Overbeek home from second. Will Johannes then walked to put runners on first and second. Everson stole third during a Trey Becker at bat. Becker would ground out, but that allowed Everson to score.

In the next inning, Lakeshore scored another run to cut the deficit to 6-5. In the eighth inning, the Chinooks tied things up. With two outs, Drew Townsend smoked a homerun to tie the ball game at six a piece. After being down 6-2, the Chinooks clawed their way back.

Unfortunately, the Chinooks would see this one get away from them. In the bottom of the eighth, the Rockers loaded the bases. With Grant Ross on the mound, Austin Fawley would be walked, allowing Zane Zielinski to score from third taking the lead, 7-6.

