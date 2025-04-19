Robert Church Hero HL vs. OTT

April 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video







Robert Church was ELECTRIC for the Rush tonight, recording 6 goals and 3 assists as the Rush take down the Black Bears 16-7.

Church Highlights

