NLL Saskatchewan Rush

Robert Church Hero HL vs. OTT

April 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Robert Church was ELECTRIC for the Rush tonight, recording 6 goals and 3 assists as the Rush take down the Black Bears 16-7.

