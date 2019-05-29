Robert, Barons Walk off against Biscuits in Series Opener

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Luis Robert delivered four hits, including a walk-off, three-run double as the Birmingham Barons (20-30) topped the Montgomery Biscuits (29-21) by a 5-4 final Tuesday night at Regions Field.

Robert, who doubled twice to bring his team-high total to 12, sent a sharp grounder down the left-field line as all three runners crossed the plate in the ninth. Trey Michalczewski, who singled to lead off the frame, along with Ti'Quan Forbes, scored with ease. Mitch Roman slid in just ahead of the tag for the winning run.

The walk-off win is the second of the season for Birmingham after the Barons saw Michalczewski deliver a pinch-hit, walk-off, three-run homer May 16 vs. Mississippi.

In addition to his game-winning double, Robert collected a single in the first, single in the third and double in the fifth for his second four-hit game since he joined Birmingham on April 30 from Class-A Advanced Winston-Salem.

Robert's heroics helped the Barons erase a two-run deficit in the ninth after Montgomery took charge of the game in the middle innings. The Biscuits grabbed a 3-2 in the fifth and extended their advantage to two runs in the seventh before the late rally for the Barons.

Danny Dopico (W, 1-1) earned the victory for Birmingham in relief after the right-hander tossed a pair of scoreless frames out of the bullpen. He allowed just one baserunner via a walk and struck out two.

Barons started Bernardo Flores was removed in the third inning due to injury. Right-handers Luis Martinez and Mauricio Cabrera managed to keep the Biscuits in check and kept Birmingham within striking distance, as did an RBI-single from Luis Basabe and sacrifice fly off the bat of Luis Gonzalez.

Biscuits closer Curtis Taylor (L, 0-2) suffered the loss and surrendered hits, including the walk-off, to four of the five batters he faced in the ninth.

Birmingham and Montgomery will continue their five-game series with the 23rd Annual Rickwood Classic on Wednesday afternoon. The Barons will send right-hander Jimmy Lambert (3-3, 4.04) to the mound against Biscuits right-hander Riley O'Brien (1-3, 4.87).

First pitch is set for 12:30 p.m. CT at historic Rickwood Field and the game will be broadcast via WJQX-FM 100.5.

