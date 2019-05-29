Series Ending in Fireworks Starts Sunday at 5:15

Join your Chattanooga Lookouts for five straight home games starting Sunday, June 2nd. This homestand features a promotional lineup with the following highlights:

Sunday, June 2 at 5:15 p.m. (Gates open at 4:00 p.m.)

This Sunday is the Trifecta of Family Fun presented by Pella Windows and Doors. After the game fans will be able to get autographs from their favorite players, play catch on the field, or run the bases! Sunday is also a Food Drive Sunday presented by Tennessee 811. All fans have to do to receive a free general admission ticket is to bring a canned good to the Ticket Office. Sunday's game is presented by Sequoyah Nuclear plant

Monday, June 3 at 7:15 p.m. (Gates open at 6:00 p.m.)

Come on out to AT&T Field on Monday for Kids Eat Free. Every kid 12 and under will receive a voucher for free hot dog and drink upon entrance. Vouchers can be redeemed at any of the main concession stands on the concourse.

Tuesday, June 4 at 7:15 p.m. (Gates open at 6:00 p.m.)

Tuesday's are Food City Tuesdays at AT&T Field! Fans who show their Food City ValuCard get a buy one get one general admission tickets (limit four).

Thursday, June 6 at 7:15 p.m. (Gates open at 6:00 p.m.)

Join us Fireworks and Thirsty Thursday presented by CSL Plasma. This Thursday enjoy $1 draught domestics including $2 Big River Craft Beer and $1 fountain soft drinks. Thirsty Thursday Drink Specials are available at the Lookouts main concession stands, the Big River Beer Garden and the Budweiser Party Deck. The night ends with a spectacular fireworks show.

Last Sunday was Military Appreciation Night at AT&T Field presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Everyone had a great time at the game including our Community Partner Honoring the Sacrifice. Academy also provided some lucky fans with up close seats to our amazing fireworks show that closed out the night!

