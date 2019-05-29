Davidson, Pache Guide M-Braves to Win

PENSACOLA, FL - Tucker Davidson lowered his ERA to 1.49 and Cristian Pache hit his fourth home run as the Mississippi Braves (22-27) evened the series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (31-21) after a 6-3 victory on Wednesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Davidson (W, 2-3), now the No. 19 overall prospect for the Atlanta Braves has the top ERA among active Southern League players after his 6.0 shutout innings against the Blue Wahoos on Wednesday. Davidson struck out one batter in each of the first five innings and then struck out the side in the sixth to match his season and career high with eight strikeouts.

The M-Braves and Wahoos stayed scoreless through the first five innings until Tyler Neslony led off the sixth inning with an opposite-field homer off Pensacola reliever Stephen Ames (L, 1-1) to left. The Texas Tech product had been activated from the 7-day Injured List prior to the game. The homer was his first on the season and fifth at the Double-A level. The Braves faced a left-handed starting pitcher in his Double-A debut for the second straight day and Charlie Barnes left after 5.0 innings of scoreless baseball.

The Braves matched a season-high and scored five runs in the top of the eighth inning to push the lead to 6-0. Connor Lien worked a deep count against Cody Stashak and drove a double off the left field wall, scoring Ryan Casteel and Alejandro Salazar. Carlos Martinez collected his second hit of the night and then Pache hit a laser down the left field line for a three-run home run. The exit velocity on the home run was recorded at 117 mph off the bat.

Jason Hursh tossed a scoreless inning in the seventh inning and Claudio Custodio added a scoreless eighth inning. The Blue Wahoos wouldn't go quietly in the ninth with back-to-back singles and then a three-run home run by pinch-hitter Mark Contreras. Jeremy Walker entered with two outs and a runner on base and struck out Travis Blankenhorn to end the game. Walker recorded the first save of his professional career.

Pache finished 2-for-5 and upped his hitting streak to five games, and Drew Waters extended his to six games after a 1-for-4 night at the plate. Neslony, Casteel, Lien, and Martinez had two hits each in the 11-hit offensive attack.

Overall, eight home runs have been hit over the first two games of the series.

The M-Braves and Blue Wahoos meet for the middle game of the five-game set on Thursday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. RHP Jasseel De La Cruz starts for the M-Braves against Pensacola RHP Jorge Alcala. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm with coverage beginning at 6:20 pm on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, MiLB First Pitch app. and MiLB.TV (subscription required).

