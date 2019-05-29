Hodges First Homer of the Season Gives Smokies 2-1 Win

BILOXI, MS - The Tennessee Smokies (26-25) leveled the series in Biloxi with the Shuckers (29-23) after a 2-1 victory on Wednesday night at MGM Park.

Biloxi RHP Johan Belisario got the scoring started not by allowing a run, but by hitting an RBI-single to score to center field scoring Joantgel Segovia to give Biloxi a 1-0 lead in the second inning.

Both starting pitchers had their stuff working tonight despite neither getting a decision in the game. Belisario gave up one run on seven hits through six innings while striking out four. Smokies ace RHP Tyson Miller went six innings, the sixth time he has pitched for 6+ innings this season, in the start. His numbers feature five hits, one run and six strikeouts.

Zeroes were hung on the scoreboard on both sides for the next three innings until P.J. Higgins tied the game with a solo home run in the sixth inning.

The tie was broken in the eighth with a Smokies home run. A solo home run to left field from Jesse Hodges off RHP Aaron Kurcz (L, 2-1), his first of the season, gave the Smokies a 2-1 lead. RHP Tommy Nance (W,1-0) preceded the Hodges home run with a scoreless inning to earn his first win of the season.

In relief, RHP Craig Brooks (S, 7) added another save, his team-high seventh, after a pair of scoreless innings.

Smokies utility man Jared Young extended both his hitting and on base streak to 12 and 15 games respectively. Both are a team bests on the season.

The Smokies and the Shuckers continue the series tomorrow night at 7:35 EDT at MGM Park in Biloxi. Mississippi native LHP Justin Steele (0-4, 7.71) gets the ball for Tennessee while Biloxi starts their star RHP Trey Supak (5-2, 2.12).

