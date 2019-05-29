Pair of Homers Sinks Shuckers as Winning Streak Ends

BILOXI, MS - Two home runs were enough for the Tennessee Smokies (26-25) to top the Biloxi Shuckers (29-23) 2-1 on Wednesday night at MGM Park. The loss snapped the Shuckers' five-game winning streak.

Biloxi jumped out to a lead in the second inning thanks to the bottom of the order. Joangtel Segovia recorded his first Double-A hit, a double with one out in the inning and moved to third on a single by Max McDowell. Johan Belisario followed with a single up the middle, driving in Segovia to give the Shuckers a 1-0 advantage.

Belisario turned in a quality outing but gave up the tying run in the sixth, a one-out solo home run by P.J. Higgins, his fourth of the season, to knot the game at 1-1. RHP Devin Williams came out of the bullpen and worked around a bases-loaded jam in the top of the seventh before Smokies RHP Tommy Nance (W, 1-0) worked a 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the seventh.

The longball gave the Smokies the lead for good in the eighth when Jesse Hodges connected for a solo home run off RHP Aaron Kurcz (L, 2-1), his first of the season, putting Tennessee up 2-1. The Shuckers put two men on base with two outs in the bottom of the eighth, but Cooper Hummel lined out to deep-right field, ending the threat. RHP Craig Brooks (S, 7) came out for his second inning of work in the ninth and sat the Shuckers down in order, registering his seventh save of the year.

With the series even at a game apiece, the Shuckers face off against the Smokies again on Thursday night at 6:35 pm. Biloxi sends RHP Trey Supak (5-2, 2.12) to the mound against Lucedale, MS native LHP Justin Steele (0-4, 7.71). It's Double Play Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products, Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker 108, with $2 Yuengling, $2 hot dogs, $2 Coca-Cola products and $3 draft beer specials. Fans can also purchase "The Double Play,' which includes two drink vouchers and a Reserved Level ticket for $12. The game can be heard locally in Biloxi on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/100.9 FM, TuneIn Radio or the MiLB First Pitch App and can be seen on MiLB.TV. Fans can save $10 off their subscription when they use the promo code "Shuckers' at checkout.

Full Season Shuck Nation memberships, Weekender Shuck Nation memberships and Group Outings for the 2019 Biloxi Shuckers season are on sale now and are available for purchase by calling 228-233-3465, online at biloxishuckers.com or by visiting the MGM Park front office. Biloxi will host the 2019 Southern League All-Star Festivities, with a Home Run Derby on Monday, June 17 and the All-Star Game at 6:35 pm on Tuesday, June 18 at MGM Park. Tickets for 2019 All-Star Events are on sale now.

